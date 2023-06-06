16-year-old artist working to showcase the black community

The artwork is meant to showcase mental health struggles, while also highlighting the Black community.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — With the stroke of a paintbrush, 16-year-old Andre Griffin can transform a white canvas into a picture with a deep meaning.

“I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but painting specifically, it came when I was 11," Griffin said. "After that, I never looked back and kept painting and painting and now here I am.”

This past weekend Griffin took part in the AG + Art Festival in Kershaw County, allowing him to showcase his talents and catch the eye of those who attended.

"At first, it’s a little bit nerve-wracking, you know, don't know what you're walking into," Griffin said. "And it's a new environment for me each time, but after a while, you see many nice people, you get to be a part of the community that's there and you almost get to build a little bit of family."

For many, it might be a struggle, but for him, painting is second nature.

“Most of it is a God gift," Griffin said. "In my mind, it’s already there, specific colors. I like to have fun and create."

His goal is to showcase mental health and the Black community one stroke at a time.

“Growing up, I didn't see a lot of art that looked like me, that didn’t have my skin color features," Griffin said. "So I wanted to represent that, represent Black people with bodies, with volumes, someone with a voice, someone with a passion, and struggles.”