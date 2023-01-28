West Columbia streets to temporarily close to test Kinetic Derby course

Organizers testing the obstacle course portion of the race on Saturday, Jan. 28

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attention racers, and those who might travel Meeting Street in West Columbia!

Organizers of the West Columbia Kinetic Derby Day will be temporarily closing down a portion of the street while testing out the obstacle course portion of the races this Saturday, Jan. 28.

The course will be laid out in front of Brookland United Methodist Church, at 541 Meeting St., causing a portion of the road between North Witt Street to Leaphart Street to close from 8-11 a.m. for test runs.

West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day, featuring iMAGINE STEAM Festival, will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. The Kinetic Sculpture Parade will begin the day, followed by soapbox racing, the obstacle course, and the iMAGINE STEAM Festival throughout the day.

If you need some pointers on building a racecar, following the test run on Meeting Street, Richland Library is hosting a demonstration by event organizers on how to build a soapbox car at 11:30 a.m.. Learn about steering, brake mechanics and more.