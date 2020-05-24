Fort Jackson honors fallen service members on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson held a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, morning at Centennial Park on the Army base grounds. This year, the ceremony was not open to the public because of concerns over the COVID-19 health crisis but could be viewed streaming online on the Fort Jackson Facebook page.

"We must never forget because our fallen made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "COVID has changed how we do things, but it won't change what we do. Taking the time to remember our fallen on Memorial Day is something that not even COVID can change."