Discount tickets on sale now for South Carolina State Fair

South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia October 12-23; advance discount tickets available through October 11.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's one of the biggest family events of the year, and it's only one month away.

We're talking about the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia and advance tickets are on sale now for the 153rd version happening October 12-23.

This year marks a return to an in-person event following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wanting to attend this year's fair can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets by purchasing tickets online at SCStateFair.org or in person at participating Circle K locations through October 11. Discount admission tickets are $10 per person in advance ($15-$20 during the fair) and ride vouchers are $30 per person ($35-$38 during the fair).

This year's State Fair will feature more than 90 food vendors, 60 rides along the Midway, more than 70 live performances, a free daily circus, the Museum of the Moon traveling exhibit, and more than 17,000 competitive exhibits covering arts, crafts and agriculture in South Carolina.

The fair will enforce a clear bag policy, similar to what is in place for attending sporting events, and a youth policy where everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent (age 21 or older) after 5 p.m. Other rules and safety guidelines can be found at SCStateFair.org.