Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season

If you need help with Christmas, residents in Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter and Manning areas can register for the WLTX, Salvation Army Christmas Drive-Thru edition

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling.

For those who need assistance providing gifts for their children, registration for the 2022 Stuff-A-Bus Christmas Drive-Thru edition is now open for those living in Columbia, Sumter and Manning (for Orangeburg residents, registration opens Oct. 10).

In Columbia: Register online at www.SAAngeltree.org or in person through October 28 (or until available spots reach capacity) at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 3024 Farrow Rd., from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Applicants MUST provide the following information:

Picture ID for the head of household.

Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following ID’s can be used: US Driver’s License, Social Security card, State-issued non-driver ID card, US passport, Employee ID Card, School ID Card, Health Insurance Card,Medicare, Matricula Consular ID Card, US Miltary ID card, birth certificate

Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age.

If your household currently qualifies for Food Stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card AND a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of Food Stamps (SNAP) benefits, numbers 5, 6 and 7 (below) are not necessary.

Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions).

Anyone 18 years or older and receiving no income must show proof of zero wage (Zero wage statement from the unemployment office).

Proof of all household expenses paid in the past 30 days (not bills that you owe, but bills that were paid).

In Sumter and Manning: Call (803) 775-9336 during office hours (closed Tuesdays), register by appointment only between 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 3-7 and Oct. 10-14.

Applicants MUST provide the following information:

Valid picture ID for person applying

Proof of identity for each person in household, examples include: birth certificate, Social Security card, Medicaid Card, Green Card

Proof of ALL household income, or DSS Printout, or Approved SNAP Benefit letter

Proof of ALL household expenses (previous or current month bills)

Must show residency in Sumter, Clarendon, or Lee counties

Clothing and Shoe sizes and Wish list for each child 10 and under

In Orangeburg: Register online only Oct. 10-24 at www.SAAngeltree.org. Be prepared to provide documents or information on the online form.

For those who would like to contribute new toys, games, clothing, shoes and other essential items this holiday season, the Stuff-A-Bus buses will be accepting donations at the following Walmart locations 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m.:

December 2:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

December 9:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

Columbia – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

Stuff-A-Bus staff and volunteers will practice all CDC recommended safety procedures. We’ll also make sure you never have to leave the safety of your vehicles. Simply pull up and one of our volunteers will transfer your donations directly from your car to the bus.