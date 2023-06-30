Here's a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays tonight in the Midlands

There are multiple fireworks shows still available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July is Tuesday and there are multiple July 4th events this evening. Check out the events listed below if you want something to do nearby.

If you plan on celebrating at home -- with fireworks -- don't forget to check with your local law enforcement about local fireworks ordinances.

Monday and Tuesday, July 3 & 4

Newberry: Red, White, and Blue in the Berry winds up a five-day celebration of Independence Day. The event ends the celebration with fireworks at Newberry High School at sundown.

Tuesday, July 4

Salute from the Shore begins at 11 a.m. as numerous military aircraft will soar along the South Carolina coast again to pay tribute to America's bravest. Patriotic beachgoers will be dazzled with planes featuring F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base, a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston, and two civilian-owned vintage aircraft, including a Nanchang CJ-6s and a Focke Wulf FWP-149. The flight path of the planes will span the length of South Carolina's coastline. The air show will kick off at 11 a.m. from Murrells Inlet, with the civilian-owned aircraft flying down the coast to Folly Beach. At 1 p.m., two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston Air Force Base will go down the coastline, beginning at Cherry Grove and ending in Beaufort County in the Lowcountry. This fast-moving showcase of freedom offers beachgoers a chance to gather together to salute those in the Armed Forces who are currently serving or have served our country. Everyone is invited to celebrate this patriotic occasion to honor the United States Military during this free military flyover. Beachgoers are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue, wave American flags, and salute the aircraft as they fly by. Check out the flight path here.

Lexington County Peach Festival, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. at Gilbert Community Park. The Festival opens at 8 a.m. with the car show; Peach Parade is at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy ripe peaches and live entertainment. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Orangeburg County Fair Association. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg. Free rides, food, and rides at no cost. Bamberg native and "American Idol" Top 8 finalist Warren Peay will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage. Fireworks begin at dusk.

The City of Bamberg's 4th of July Celebration, 5–10 p.m. Guess Park, 2936 Railroad Ave. Food vendors will be on hand, and a fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30-7 p.m. The Anybody's Guess Band will perform from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Line dancing will also be held from 7:30–8 p.m. A Fourth of July parade will be held from 8–8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 East and continue for approximately one mile down Heritage Highway. The evening ends with fireworks 9–9:30 p.m. at Guess Park.

Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park, Gates will open for the concert at 6:30 p.m. The S.C. Philharmonic will begin their performance at 8 p.m. Segra Park is a CASHLESS and CLEAR BAG POLICY venue. Call 803-726-4487 ext. 1 with questions about club seating, suites, and food packages.