Riverbanks Zoo gives a sneak peek of the new Aquarium and Reptile Center

The Aquarium and Reptile Center has been in the works for the past four years. Now, the zoo is getting ready to open its doors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In just one week, Riverbanks Zoo will open a new space to visit called the aquarium and reptile conservation center.

This project has been in the works for close to four years. The old reptile center closed back in 2021 when the zoo decided it wanted to expand the attraction. Now that renovations are close to complete, zoo leaders say they cannot wait to show the public.

Zoo COO Lochan Wooten has helped oversee the design of the new facility. With changing habitats, climates, and different animals in each area, the zoo is hoping to draw in more people to come to visit.

"I think it's a real change in the way we see the guest experience here, and the way people are going to experience not just animals and connecting with each other but the way they are going to see conservation and connect to it," Wooten said. "It's just going to be a whole new ball game."

When the center officially opens to the public, people will be able to see everything from snakes, frogs, and fish to a reptile nursery and even a space dedicated to helping save coral reefs.

"Whether you are three feet tall or six-and-a-half feet tall there's going to be a way for you to engage with and see animals as you would in nature," Wooten said with a grin. "Maybe at ground level, maybe at eye level, or maybe up in a tree, but it's such a different experience and a truly immersive experience, and we are truly so excited to share it with our community."

The surrounding community is what will help them get a boost as well. With one million people visiting the zoo each year, Sam Queen with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism believes this new attraction may help push tourism numbers to new heights.

"According to the latest research, it's looking like 2022 was a record year for South Carolina's tourism industry," Queen explained. "We broke what we expect to be $29 billion. So, it definitely is going to help. Anytime a big attraction like Riverbanks Zoo does something this big it's definitely great for that attraction and the state as well."

The zoo says all taxpayer money and ticket sales go towards general maintenance and making sure the animals are fed properly. Partnerships with charitable organizations and local counties are what will help them achieve more expansions and renovations like the new aquarium and reptile center.

Riverbanks Zoo says this project is a part of their bigger 'Bridge to the Wild' project that started back in 2017. The Aquarium and Reptile Center helps push Phase One along, and the zoo says it hopes to start Phase Two in the future. Zoo leaders explain they will take all the help they can get from local charities and organizations but they do plan to re-approach local county governments about funding in the future.