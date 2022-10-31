Family remember Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend

Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend.

Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations.

Family say Wilson carried many names, including friend and coach. Christianlyn Sutton just called him brother.

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”

She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

During his time at Benedict College, she says he played football briefly and was also on the track team.

After graduating, he went on to become a coach at Alcorn Middle School and Behavioral Specialist at Hyatt Park Elementary in Richland School District One.

“He loved everybody," Sutton said. "Definitely was a role model. He took his job serious. He took everything he did serious.”

He was celebrating Benedict's homecoming when he passed away Saturday night.

“In my mind, as his big sister, it’s like let me go save him," Sutton said, "but this time we couldn’t go save him. There was nothing we could do but cry, you know, scream. Try to figure out and process what had happened."

Now, they're holding on to the memories.

“His presence. His smile. His goofiness. His sportsmanship," Sutton said. "If there’s something to remember him for, it’s that. Whatever we do, we do it with all our heart, with sportsmanship with honor and integrity…and don’t use excuses.”

She says they're thankful for the outpouring of support and love by friends and family, as memorial and funeral arrangements are being determined.