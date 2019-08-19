IRMO, S.C. — For the past few weeks, teachers across the midlands have been working around the clock to make sure their classrooms are ready for the first day of school.

Kathy Fuller has spent the past 35 years helping to shape the minds of young people at the same school in Lexington-Richland District 5.

“They come in as such babies,” said Fuller. “They come from elementary school with a since of awe and wonder.”

As a 6th grade math teacher at what is now known as CrossRoads Intermediate School, Ms. Fuller is spending the last few days before school making sure her classroom is ready to capture the minds and attention of her new students.

“I think it’s part of the thrill at the beginning of the year,” said Fuller. “Just getting things together makes you feel good.”

As a veteran educator, Ms. Fuller has seen a lot of changes over the years.

“As time has passed, I realized that I’m using some of the same techniques I used when I first started teaching,” said Fuller. “However, things have been revamped and improved with technology.”

Although things have changed over the three decades, one thing remains the same; her love for students and education.

“Once you touch a life, they touch another life with what you’ve taught them,” said Fuller.

Students in Lexington-Richland District 5 return to class on Wednesday, August 21.