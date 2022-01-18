BBQ fundraiser to honor local veteran

2nd Annual Smoked Boston Butt Fundraiser to take place in Chapin, South Carolina; get your orders in by Feb. 6

CHAPIN, S.C. — Our Lady of the Lake's Knights of Columbus Council #16903 in Chapin has partnered with Farm Boys Barbeque restaurant ﻿for the 2nd Annual Smoked BBQ Boston Butt Fundraiser to help the community while honoring a veteran.

This year's fundraiser is in memory of Alex Ciani (Veteran and Sir Knight).

The cost is $35 per Boston butt (each butt averages between 4 and 5 pounds), and orders need to be placed and pre-paid by Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The smoked meat can be picked-up on Saturday, February 12, 2022 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in the Family Life Center at 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin, SC. (Family Life Center is on the far left side of the buildings.)

To pre-order and pre-pay use this link: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3165069890289664487