Get listed: City of Columbia compiling resource guide of summer activities for area youth

The Youth Services Guide will include youth programs available through Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer is upon us and children will need something to do to keep busy. The City of Columbia is compiling a list of youth activities available during the summer months and is asking local youth groups and organizations to submit information for inclusion in the City's Youth Services Guide.

“I remember how important it was for me to have positive fun activities during the summer when school was out. It is important for our youth to have positive, fun, and character-building activities this summer,” said Councilwoman Tina Herbert.

The Youth Services Guide is considered a public service as it can be used as a resource for parents and guardians seeking activities for their children. The guide will include programs from City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department as well as submitted information about area programs and activities. The information can be used for those who want to volunteer, donate, or provide assistance to local youth groups.

To submit information about your group's summer programs or activities, email youthprograms@columbiasc.gov. The following information should be included:

Name of the organization or group

Name of primary contact person and contact information

Description of the program

Services provided

Age range of youth that are being served

Resources needed for example, volunteers, books, sports equipment, etc.

“We are committed to linking youth organizations with resources that they need. Our Parks and Recreation Department is seeking employees for our summer camps and external groups need volunteers. We need the community to get involved this summer for our youth,” said Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.