GATLINBURG, Tenn. — L'Eggo my rum filled Eggo… eggnog that is!

Some love it and some hate but here's a reason to give it a try. What a great way to spread a little holiday cheer with Kellogg's first-ever Eggo Nog.

It's called Appalachian Sippin' Cream. It's a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavors.

The company says it's a great pair with their Eggo waffles to help keep you feeling cozy all winter long.