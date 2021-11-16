McDonald's offering Egg McMuffins at 'throwback price' Thursday

In addition to the promotion, McDonald's is sharing examples of various ways customers have added ingredients to the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich over the years.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of one of its iconic breakfast sandwiches.

The fast food chain is offering the Egg McMuffin at a "throwback price" of 63 cents during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18 through the McDonald's app.

The Egg McMuffin was first added to the menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California.

McDonald's describes the breakfast sandwich as "a freshly cracked Grade A egg on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, and add lean Canadian bacon and melty American cheese."

In addition to the promotion, McDonald's is sharing examples of various ways customers have added ingredients to the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich over the years, including bacon, tomato, grape jelly, hash browns, syrup and chicken.

