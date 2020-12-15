Holiday Craft Projects: How to make a 3D paper snowflake

3D snowflakes are a fun way to decorate your home and lift your holiday spirits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If there were ever a year we needed some extra holiday cheer, it’s 2020.

Since staying at home is even more necessary these days, a fun way to lift your spirits is by filling the house with festive holiday décor.

On Tuesday, Taylor Spreeuwers of TaySpray Designs and Studios stopped by News19 This Morning to walk viewers through the crafting process.

Spreeuwers says this is a great activity for all ages and most of items needed for this project can be found in your kitchen.

Supplies Needed:

6 sheets of paper

Scissors

Tape

Stapler

Ribbon