'Signing Santa' coming to Forest Acres Saturday

This will be a “drive-thru” visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus where children can let Santa know their Christmas wishes and will receive a special gift.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Santa has a unique ability some may not have been aware of.

However, Richard Vandiver says members of Midlands Sertoma Clubs, which support children with hearing loss, have spoken with Saint Nick and the jolly man shared news of his special gift.

“There are a lot of children who could not got to the malls and talk to Santa Claus by voice,” Vandiver said, “but when Santa let us know that he could speak in American Sign Language, several clubs have had him come visit and speak to children who can’t hear with American Sign Language and that way they could let their wishes be known.”

Five Midlands Sertoma Clubs have rallied to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Forest Acres on Saturday, December 19 in a "drive-thru" event from 10 a.m. to Noon at St. Michael and All Angels’ Episcopal Church located at 6408 Bridgewood Road.

“We think it’s really, really wonderful that Santa and Mrs. Claus can both sign with American Sign Language and are willing to come down and talk to our children even with the COVID virus going on,” Vandiver said. “We’re going to be safe as we possibly can. We’re going to have all kinds of protections in place and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be helping us with that.”