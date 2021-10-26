Christmas shipping deadlines: FedEx, UPS, USPS say these are the last days to send packages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are letting people know which days they should send out gifts so they arrive in time for Christmas.
If you've already started shopping like experts have suggested, you might be wondering when you should mail your gifts so they arrive on time this holiday season.
The Postal Service says its busiest time of year is two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic inside post offices typically picks up in early December, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.
USPS recommends getting your packages in the mail by Dec. 15 if you're sending them with basic mail. The First-Class deadline is two days later on Dec. 17, and Priority Mail packages must be sent off by Dec. 18.
EARLIER IS CHEAPER
Using the Postal Service as an example, the same package that would cost you $7.95 using basic ground service would set you back at least $26.60 if you sent it express two days before Christmas.
USPS 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines
- Dec. 17: First-class mail service (this includes greeting cards)
- Dec. 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18: Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service
Next up is UPS. One of the "big two" shipping companies along with FedEx, UPS is giving customers right up until the last minute, if they're willing to take that risk or pay the premium for expedited shipping.
UPS 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines
- Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air services
- Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air services
- UPS ground shipping: Check the UPS website calculator for recommended shipping dates
Finally, there's FedEx. If you want to use FedEx, you'll need to get your package ready by Dec. 15. Now, they will deliver later than that, but it'll cost you more. Shipping early will save you money.
FedEx 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines
- Dec. 9: FedEx Ground Economy
- Dec. 15: FedEx Ground
- Dec. 15: FedEx Home Delivery
- Dec. 21: Express Saver
- Dec. 22: 2Day & 2Day AM
- Dec. 23: Overnight services
- Dec. 24: FedEx Same Day
Remember, the earlier you get things done, the less stress you'll have.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.