COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's about to look a lot more like Christmas at the South Carolina Statehouse.

The Columbia Garden Club said the state Christmas tree will arrive in front of the Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

First lady Peggy McMaster will speak along with members of the club after the tree arrives.

Then the garden club will start decorating.

The garden club said in a statement that the tree will be fully trimmed and the lights turned on Nov. 24 at the end of the annual Governor's Carolighting ceremony.

South Carolina has put up a Christmas tree in front of the Statehouse for more than 50 years.