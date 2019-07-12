COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is hosting a new event this holiday season. The will have their first ever drive-through light show, Carolina Lights, December 7-28, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along a mile-plus stretch in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park in the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

"The holidays are such a special time in our state, and we wanted to offer residents another way to celebrate the season with family and friends," said South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. "We believe this experience will provide an ideal complement to the many outstanding seasonal displays in our area."

The light display is being debuted as part of the South Carolina State Fair's 150th anniversary and will feature the Twelve Days of Christmas, a dancing field of Christmas trees, a 25-foot-tall Frosty with dancing arches and presents, and much more.

The lights will run 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers.

Payment will be made at the gate, and cash, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted. If you attend, you should enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

