Five Points businesses hopeful for boom in sales and community connection during Five Points Festivus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points Festivus is back after a nine-year hiatus! It’s a weekend of holiday festivities inspired by the popular sitcom Seinfeld. Celebrations kicked off Friday night with an "airing of grievances" bar crawl.

“I hope it brings back a sense of normalcy, if 10 people come in or 100 people come in, it’s a good thing,” Bar None owner Marty Dreesen said ahead of the party.

Bar None was one of the participating locations of the crawl. Dreesen added that he was looking forward to the boost in sales because business just isn’t like it used to be.

“It's been quiet. Steady, but quiet,” said Dreesen.

With several places closing their doors in Five Points, Dreesen said it’s hurt his sales too.

“There aren’t as many bars, we’re a service industry bar so I don’t have as many service industry people coming in. But fortunately, all my customers seem to be regulars so, I’m very lucky,” said the long-time bar owner.

The idea of the bar crawl was for participants to write their grievances on a piece of paper and put it in a submission box at a participating bar.

At the end of the night, submissions would be read at Publico, and prizes were involved.

“We’re taking a playbook from Seinfeld – their episode where they talk about Festivus," explained Five Points Association Manager Katy Renfroe. "So, it’s the airing of grievances: Getting everything off your chest that you’ve been upset about for the year.”

Renfroe said the crawl was a perfect way to revitalize the nightlife in the area.

It’s just the start of a weekend full of festivities in Five Points. Shoppers can enjoy deals at restaurants and stores throughout the weekend.

Plus, they'll have the chance to win gift cards Saturday evening. Here are the Five Points Association's rules to participate:

"On Saturday, December 4th, we are hosting a Human Fund Gift Card Giveaway along with several Five Points merchants! To participate, you’ll need to visit each participating shop - Santa's Pub (Publico), Revente, Sid & Nancy, Drip, Gibson's, Blue Pizza, Vestique, Crowntown Cannabis (formerly Charlotte CBD), Bang Back Pinball Lounge, Mr. Friendly's New Southern Café, The Local Buzz, Office Depot, Good for the Sole Shoes, Pita Pit Five Points, Natural Vibrations, Loose Lucy’s, Papa Jazz Record Shoppe and Home Team BBQ – to be entered to win a myriad of gift cards from some of these merchants and more! Each participating location will have a map of all locations to visit, so pick one up and get them stamped by each merchant on the list. Then, come to the fountain to drop it off in the raffle! The winner will be announced at 6:10 pm that night, but you do not have to be present to win."

Saturday will also feature free photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and complimentary gift wrapping at the fountain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.