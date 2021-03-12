State treasurer's 'Happy HoliPAID' program hopes to reunite South Carolinians with their missing money

The state treasurer's office is encouraging people to search their website for unclaimed property.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is launching a special holiday campaign that aims to raise awareness of the state's unclaimed property program - and return more than $700 million worth to residents.

Dubbed "Happy HoliPAID" the social media campaign comes at a time of year when people often need a bit of extra cash to buy gifts and food. Loftis' office suggests that South Carolina residents may actually have money owed to them - money his department wants to get back to them.

MORE HERE: South Carolina Office of State Treasury Unclaimed Property Program

“Having a little extra money is appreciated any time of year, but I know it can be especially meaningful around Christmas,” said State Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “This is just another fun way we try to get the word out to South Carolinians."

The social media campaign will begin on Dec. 6 and continue for 12 days on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using parodies of holiday tunes to "highlight names of people, businesses, and organizations from across the state" that have unclaimed funds.

But if you want to check to see if you have unclaimed money, you don't have to wait for the campaign to begin.