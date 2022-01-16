Here's how you can observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Columbia

Two virtual celebrations and a drive-thru food drive are among the ways you can observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Columbia this year.

SCNAACP King Day at the Dome (Virtual)

The South Carolina NAACP's annual King Day at the Dome event will be virtual in 2022 because of recent surge of COVID-19.

The online event will start at 10 a.m. on January 17, 2022. Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP's National Board of Directors, will be the keynote speaker.

You can participate in the event on Zoom or watch it live on Facebook.

City of Columbia Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration (Virtual)

The City of Columbia's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration will be held virtually due to the pandemic and in the interest of public health.

The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held virtually at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 17. This year’s keynote speaker will be Congressman James E. Clyburn.

You can participate in the event on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or on the city's website.

Drive-Thru Food Drive

City of Columbia will hold a drive-thru food drive to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank as community service project. Due to the pandemic, this year's food drive will use a drive thru format and observe all COVID-19 safety precautions.

Drop off non-perishable food items from 9 am - 3 pm on Monday, January 17 at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 2300 Greene Street.