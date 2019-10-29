COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer can be a challenging time to keep plants healthy and well watered in South Carolina, but with the cooler fall days, gardening becomes much easier if you choose the right plants! On these last days of October, Meteorologist Alex Calamia shows us what he's growing at News 19 in Gandy's Garden this month.

Planted in Early July

The first plants to go in the garden during the 2019 growing season were tomatoes, basil, eggplant, and squash in early July. These plants were planted much later than ideal, but managed to make some produce with some added irrigation and fertilizer. All of these were planted as seedlings, except for the squash, which was started as seeds.

Planted in mid September

After representing Gandy's Garden at Five Points for Columbia's Parking Day, the bok choy and cauliflower seedlings used for our display were planted into Gandy's Garden. We have a video about it right HERE. The bok choy is now just about ready for picking and you can pick the leaves one at a time if the demand is lower.

Planted in October

Green and red romaine lettuce, parsley, collard greens, and freckled lettuce were planted as seedlings in October. These plants will be ready in a few weeks, but may need to be protected by a frost cover to keep them happy and healthy.

