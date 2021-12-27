Get rid of household clutter ahead of the New Year

With 2022 around the corner, a local expert shares tips on how to declutter your home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While you prep for the New Year, now is a great time to think about decluttering. A more organized home can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean.

On Monday, Rachel Gitzen, a home care expert at Rah & Co., stopped by News19 to talk about how to declutter with a purpose heading into 2022.

Gitzen started her home improvement business during the pandemic, to help friends and family members get organized.

"It all kind of started by talking to friends," says Gitzen. "Everyone was home from school, and a lot of my friends have kids now. It was this concern about all of this stuff everywhere -- there's no room to homeschool -- so it was going in and bringing all of these things together and giving everything a place and a home in their house."

Gitzen said she enjoyed organizing spaces for her friends and thought the work could become a business, so she founded Rah & Co.

She specializes in playrooms, children’s rooms, closets, cabinets, offices and living spaces.

Gitzen says organized space saves time because you're not searching for items and children can be told to put things away and know where their toys and clothes should be.