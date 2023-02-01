John said his secret to longevity, "laugh every chance you get! Eat everything, drink everything, have fun, love one another, and do everything in moderation.”

FENTON, Mo. — A local U.S. Army veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday with friends, family and the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

John Trenholm, a St. Louis area resident, will celebrate his milestone birthday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Olde Towne Donuts in Fenton. Trenholm is known to employees because of his regular order of 18 Maple-Bacon long johns.

Trenholm is a U.S. Army veteran and was discharged after 4 years of service. He worked as a Food Service Sergeant and Mess Sergeant. He was stationed all across the country including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia and Texas.

Trenholm said he enjoyed Fort Sheridan in Chicago, Illinois, the best because of its organization, beach and people. He and his wife enjoyed their time in Chicago and time at the NCO Club.

He married Marion Jane (McComb) on June 6, 1949, while still in service. The pair were married for 65 years before she passed in January 2014.

They have three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He said he enjoys gathering with family and friends, audiobooks and his dog Buddy!

John said his secret to longevity is "laugh every chance you get! Eat everything, drink everything, have fun, love one another and do everything in moderation.”