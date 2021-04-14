Nominate a Hometown Hero

Nominate your favorite Hometown Heroes right now.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hometown Heroes! They’re the special people in our community who make a big difference.

And WLTX wants to celebrate them!

Hometown Heroes can be anyone…an awesome nurse, your kind neighbor, or someone who made a great impact in your life.

And now, you have a chance to tell everyone how special they are. Nominate your favorite Hometown Heroes right now at https://ul.ink/XDPT

Then, join your News19 Morning Team every Wednesday at 6AM to celebrate the Hometown Hero of the Week!

Hometown Heroes! They’re the special people in our community who make a big difference.