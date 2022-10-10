The COMET's interim CEO and Executive Director dies suddenly

Huggins, a long-time member of The COMET board, had served as board chair until being named to his current position in November 2021. He had previously served as a transportation executive with the University of South Carolina.

“The COMET board of directors extends our condolences and sympathy to the family of Derrick Huggins. We are saddened at this very unexpected loss, as so many of us just had conversations with him in recent days and were making future plans together. Derrick was not only the CEO of the COMET. He had been a Board member and Board Chair, and we all knew him not only professionally but also personally. He will be missed.” said Board Chair, Allison Terracio.