Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase

The chase ended with the suspect's arrest but not before a crash between two deputies that sent one to the hospital.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle at the Gazbah station located at 6200 Farrow Road. As deputies approached, the sheriff's department said they smelled what they believed was marijuana. However, when they made contact with the driver, he drove away, leading them on a chase.

During the pursuit, the sheriff's department said two deputies collided and one was injured enough to be admitted to the hospital. Eventually, the suspect did pull over and was arrested without further incident. Investigators did find a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle and determined Eugene Ivery III's driver's license was suspended.

However, the sheriff said that more came to light as they looked into Ivery's past dealings with law enforcement.

Among those discoveries was the realization that Ivery was out on bond for a 2018 murder, having been caught in 2018 and released in 2020. Ivery was one of two suspects arrested in the death of 33-year-old Nakya Scott who was a mother of two shot at an apartment on Faraway Drive in August 2018.

“Ivery has a lengthy history of violent crime,” Sheriff Lott said.

The sheriff also added that had the suspect still been in jail, Saturday's chase and the risk it posed to the public and deputies would have never happened.