Meet Rolo, a 96-pound beagle in a Michigan shelter starting his weight loss journey

Rolo came to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter last week after his owner had a medical emergency, where team members found out Rolo needed help, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new furry friend at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter needs a forever home, but it won't be happening anytime soon. Rolo is a nearly 100-pound beagle who is already making some progress towards getting healthier.

"He is the largest beagle mix that I've ever seen come through here," Director Lana Carson says. "He officially weighed in at 96.3 pounds. He actually weighs more than a mastiff that we have in here right now."

Rolo came to the shelter last week after his owner had a medical emergency. Shelter team members soon found out Rolo needed help, too.

"He had been left out on a porch, there was feces just all over, [and] food and kind of garbage," Carson says. "It kind of looked at like a neglected situation for quite a while."

She says the team was a little hesitant and worried about him, but everyone quickly warmed up to Rolo and vice versa.

"He is the happiest little guy. He loves to see people. As soon as you walk in the room, he just musters up as much energy as they can, and he gets up and he waddles over," Carson says. "He's very affectionate."

Rolo got a clean bill of health from the vet, who thinks he's seven or eight years old. He also got prescription dog food to start his diet. An adult beagle typically weighs 30 pounds.

"The only thing he gets his dog food, no human food. And [we] just walk him slowly and and gently as we've been," Carson says. "We just kind of let him do his own thing. And we're there. And he's been moving a little bit more each day."

Rolo has an open-crate policy at the shelter to encourage movement. He has to take it easy since he gets tired quickly, so it's going to take time for him to start to lose weight.

"In a dog, even a few pounds will make a substantial difference," Carson says. "It's gonna be exciting to watch his progress. I think he wants it, though. So, I think it's gonna be good."

The shelter is hoping to get an experienced foster family for Rolo so he can get even more support. It'll be at least several months before Rolo is available for adoption.

We'll continue to follow his weight loss journey and bring you updates here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.