Columbia works on compromise agreement for Airbnb owners and residents

In 2021, Columbia was looking at banning short-term rentals like AirBnBs. Now, the city council is working with rental owners to create a beneficial agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last year, Columbia was concerned that AirBnBs and other short-term rentals were over-saturating the housing market. Now, the city is hoping to work with rental owners on a compromise that keeps residents and short-term rentals satisfied.

Rental owner, Noah Harris, attended a meeting Tuesday to share his thoughts on a proposed ordinance that he says would run businesses like his out of town.

"If we can't keep renting out the house we bought in a residential area, then I can't see it making any financial sense to rent this place out long-term," Harris explained.

In July of 2021, Columbia's city council voted to create an ad hoc committee that would create ordinances for short-term rentals to keep them at bay.

According to AIR DNA, there are almost 700 short-term rentals available in Columbia alone.

City councilman Howard Duvall believes they could be causing problems for residents and the local real estate market.

"Houses are being bought up at thousands of dollars over the asking price and being turned into short-term rentals," Duvall said.

The proposed ordinance for short-term rentals requires owners to pay a $50 fee every year, complete a $100 permit registration and pay $500 if the owner of the property does not intend to occupy the space while guests are there.

The ordinance also proposes that the rentals have safety inspections, sprinkler systems, and be based in non-residential areas.

Both Airbnb and VRBO, rental owners say with these restrictions, they wouldn't be able to maintain their business.

"The street I have my short-term rental on, there are duplexes and quadplexes, and I just don't see how I'm the bad guy," said one Airbnb owner.

The Tuesday meeting concluded with the committee deciding to allow a local AirBnB manager to work with the county to create compromises and amendments to the proposed ordinance.