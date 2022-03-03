Newberry County Council considering new tissue paper warehouse

The Newberry mayor wishes that houses would be built on the property instead of a warehouse.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Council is considering putting a new warehouse in the county.

On Wednesday, county council announced at their second hearing for a proposal that would sell 112 acres of land to South Florida Tissue Paper Company.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said he’s not against the potential for a new tissue paper warehouse being built, but he’s concern about the location. It's located off Heritage Dr. and Riley Rd, at the border of the city limit.

"This is the heart of the Newberry district business," Mayor Senn said.

Mayor Foster adds, a warehouse does not belong in the city. He explains, he would rather see more housing developments built in the plot of land.

"They have industrial parks that would be more appropriate," Mayor Senn said. "This is the heart of the Newberry district business and it’s going to take control out of the hands of residents and the government really, and put it in someone else’s hands without any parameters."

County Administrator, Christopher Inglese said the county had three bidders for the piece of land.

"The county decided to make an invitation for bids to sell the property," Inglese said. "The county received three bids, the highest bid came in at $1,210,000."

Inglese said adding a warehouse will not take up all the land. The warehouse is planned to be 25-thousand square feet.

"There are additional potential development opportunities on the remaining portions of the land as well," Inglese said. "There could be additional investments and additional increases in land values and additional increases in jobs and-or housing units in that on this particular piece of land."

According to the planning and zoning department, a warehouse is approved to be built on the plot. The plot of land could also have a single-family homes, college or university, nursing home, health care offices, houses of worship, businesses, and more.

"Zoning that serves a purpose when you're in a city when you're near a city and that's something we want the county to take in consideration and we hope they start over with this whole process of selling this land," Mayor Senn said.