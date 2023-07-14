Prisma Health laying off environmental services positions, employees to have chance to work at new company

Compass One Healthcare will provide services statewide for Prisma Health hospital system

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is laying off environmental services positions, but the healthcare provider says the workers will have a chance to be hired by a new contract company.

Prisma announced Friday they are partnering with Compass One Healthcare for environmental services work, which are the employees who clean and disinfect medical equipment, patient rooms and common areas within healthcare facilities. That means beginning Sept. 1, 2023, that work will now be done by Compass One, not people directly employed by Prisma Health.

A South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) WARN Report published on July 13 lists over 700 positions in the Prisma Health system that would face permanent layoffs, with 266 of those EVS positions in Richland County and another 61 in Sumter County.

News19 contacted Prisma Health about the move, which responded with the following statement.

"Compass One and Prisma Health are collaborating to give all EVS team members an opportunity to become part of the Compass One team if they are interested," the health provider said in a statement. "No positions will be eliminated as part of the transition from Prisma Health to Compass One."