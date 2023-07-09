New Burlington Coat Factory coming to this Midlands location

The new location -- the fourth in the South Carolina Midlands -- is scheduled to open this fall

LEXINGTON, S.C. — If you're a fan of Burlington Coat Factory, you are in luck! The company announced it will open a new location in Lexington later this fall.

The newly constructed store will be located at 5322 Sunset Blvd., bringing the number of Burlington stores to four in the Midlands and 13 throughout South Carolina.

In addition to coats, Burlington sells clothing and shoes for the entire family, home decor and more at affordable prices.