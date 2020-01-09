Columbia Housing to open public housing wait list Sept. 30

Applications will be accepted online through Oct. 2; from those submitted, 2,000 will be added to Columbia Housing Wait List

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing (CH) announced today the wait list for available public housing will open on Sept. 30.

Applicants will have from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to complete the form online at columbiahousingsc.org. From the submitted applications, 2,000 will be randomly selected to be added to the CH Wait List for available 3, 4 and 5-bedroom units.

CH provides assistance to eligible low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities and owns and maintains properties throughout the City of Columbia and surrounding Richland County.

You can access a list CH properties and look at an interactive map of properties and the location of nearby schools and grocery stores through this link to the CH website.

Household size and income are used to determine eligibility for housing assistance. A single person making $25,450; a two-person household with an income of $29,050; and an eight-person household with an income of $47,950 are examples of who might qualify for assistance.