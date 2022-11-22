President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Federal funding will be available to residents and businesses in coastal counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022.

On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, dumping heavy rains and causing flooding along the South Carolina coast. It was the first hurricane to hit the state since 2016.

Damage assessments determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 homes experienced minor damage due to Ian. It's estimated Ian cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The president's action will make federal funding available to the state at various levels:

Individuals and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties will have access to assistance that includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners. Apply for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

eligible state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible for funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties