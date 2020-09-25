A rep for LifeLine said veterinarians worked late into the night examining the cats, providing vaccines and triage, and getting them settled into the shelter.

ATLANTA — More than 50 cats were rescued from a home in Sandy Springs after a concerned neighbor contacted to police on September 23. The incident prompted an ongoing investigation after 15 kittens were discovered dead inside a freezer.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Animal Services and Sandy Springs Police arrived at 9400 Roberts Drive after officers obtained a search warrant to inspect a condominium and remained on the location for more than six hours.

Officials found 59 cats and kittens living in the condo in unsanitary conditions. Another 15 deceased cats were reported found in the owner's freezer.

Police have not charged the owner but that could change should the necropsy report show foul play on any of the 15 expired cats, Sandy Springs Police said.

A representative for LifeLine Animal Project, the animal services contractor for Fulton County, said veterinarians and staff worked late into the night examining the cats, providing vaccines and triage, and getting them settled into the shelter.

According to Lifeline, the condo owner wasn't charged with felony animal cruelty because the dead cats have not yet been examined by a vet.

Lifeline is now looking for healthy and safe homes for the kittens and revealed all its shelters are extremely limited on space for cats.

“The cat trailer at our Fulton shelter is being renovated, and there is limited space in our Fulton veterinary clinic. Our DeKalb shelter took in 451 cats just last month, and our Community Animal Center took in 16-plus kittens from a hoarding situation last week,” Karen Hirsh, public relations director for Lifeline wrote in a statement.

“We are in urgent need of foster homes for the cats who were already in our care to help create space for our new arrivals. Those interested in helping can sign up to foster at LifeLineAnimal.org/fostercats,” Hirsh added.