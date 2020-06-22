AccelerateED task force presents final recommendations for schools

After meeting 26 times, the task force has given school districts their proposed guidelines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the AccelerateED task force presented their final recommendations to the public for the 2020-2021 school year.

The group, tasked to figure out how South Carolina schools can resume in-person learning in a safe and healthy way, has met 26 times. After going over countless issues the coronavirus pandemic brings to school districts, they have written up guidelines and recommendations that can be found here.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says, “Our focus from the state level down to each school and classroom must remain directed toward protecting the health, safety and wellness of students and staff while giving students the best possible learning experience.”

The recommendations for school districts include: establishing cleaning protocols, rearranging tables and desks for social distancing and having a distance learning plan for students that will be staying home.

Spearman says she hopes to eliminate standardized testing to relieve some anxiety for students and teachers.

“I will pursue a waiver for state and federally mandated tests. I cannot guarantee that this will become a reality without action from the United States Department of Education and other state leaders, but I will do all within my power to provide the relief from testing from those high stakes tests.”

The state is already in the process of purchasing cleaning supplies and PPE for schools.