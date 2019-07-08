COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cardinal Newman High plans to hold a town hall with parents Thursday about a racist video posted by a former student. The video shows the student firing guns and saying racist slurs.

Several weapons were seized from the teenager’s home, including pistols, shotguns, and semi-automatic weapons, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

In a later video, the same student threatened to “shoot up the school,” according to RCSD.

The 16-year-old Cardinal Newman student used a shotgun and rifle in those videos to shoot a box of basketball shoes which he said represented black men.

WLTX spoke to two certified concealed weapons permit trainers in the Midlands and looked at state law after some of you had questions about minors handling firearms.

To purchase a long gun from a federally licensed dealer, you need to be 18-years-old or older. You need to be 21-years-old or older to purchase a handgun at a dealership, according to the two instructors.

Blythewood Defensive Services owner Ben Willis, who has 10 years of law enforcement experience with Columbia Police, said when it comes to using the firearms, the law is a little different.

“Under South Carolina an individual must be 18-years-old or older to possess a handgun. To have it in their possession, regardless of the circumstances that is the law. Long guns? No age limit,” Willis said.

In some cases, minors may use hand guns under parental or instructor supervision or if they are a member of the Armed Services, Reserves, state militia, or ROTC programs.

Concealed weapons permit instructor and owner of CWPchick, Elaine Henderson, explains.

“I can't hand my teenager a gun and cut them loose off my private property to allow them to use it for any purpose personally, no,” Henderson said in a phone call Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson and Willis added it's up to parents to decide if and when they start educating their children on gun safety and usage.

“Until your child is ready to be taught about firearms, you teach them four simple rules if they come across a gun. Stop, don't touch it, leave the area, and go tell an adult. Anything other than that is a parental privilege I guess to determine when that child is ready to be taught about firearms,” Willis said.

Henderson said parents should talk to their children early about guns so when incidents like this happen, children know how to respond and report inappropriate behavior.