Aldi recalls Roosters chicken products, says they may contain Salmonella

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aldi announced Tuesday that is has recalled two Roosters chicken products because they may contain Salmonella.

The recalled products are Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken.

Below is information about the recalled products:

Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken

210g

Best before May 25, 2022

Batch codes: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken

210g

Best before May 25, 2020

Batch codes: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Aldi said consumers who have purchased these products can return them to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund. The products should not be consumed.

Below is a list of symptoms associated with Salmonella infection, as provided by the CDC:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

