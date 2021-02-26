What is 'A Seat at the Table?'

It's a series of reports called 'A Seat at the Table', where we will amplify the voices of black people affecting change.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Black History Month, as we salute the legends of the past--Dr. MLK, Jr, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Modjeska Simkins-- who have created a legacy that gives each of us voices.

So, News19 is kicking off what we hope will be a nod to our future.

Each has a name that isn't necessarily widely known, but they have worked, struggled and persisted to create a space for themselves and help others.

You might say they were looking for a seat at society's table. And where they found none, each created a space for themselves.

As we introduce you to these trailblazers, our intent is to spark conversation that leads to greater understanding of why inclusion is necessary and representation matters.