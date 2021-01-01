Skip Navigation
A Seat at the Table
A Seat at the Table
A Seat at the Table
Telling stories that matter.
How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina if you're over 65+
Waiting on that stimulus check? How to track it through the mail
Love Local: Supporting Midlands businesses
Download the WLTX app for free
2020 South Carolina Election Results
70 years later, not even COVID-19 can break up their love
DC girl, 14, charged with luring victims to armed robberies and carjackings through dating app
'An inspiration to all of us': Houston woman turns 105, credits bacon and toast to her longevity
'It's over': Woman who doused hair in Gorilla Glue received free treatment, is recovering
Our Story Matters: A'ja Wilson
Our Story Matters: Edwards vs. South Carolina
Our Story Matters: Lennie Glover
Our Story Matters: King Day at the Dome
Our Story Matters: George Elmore
Our Story Matters: the 19th Amendment
Sumter
Remembering Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator and civil rights trailblazer
Dr. Bethune of Sumter County advised multiple U.S. presidents, founded Bethune-Cookman University in Florida among other things.
A Seat at the Table
Our Story Matters: John Lewis
John Lewis is celebrated as an activist, organizer, and champion of Good Trouble.
A Seat at the Table
Our Story Matters: Sarah Mae Flemming
Before Rosa Parks, there was Eastover's Sarah Mae Flemming.
Sumter
A Seat at the Table
A Seat at the Table
Local News
Gov. McMaster to call for additional need-based student funding
The press conference will be held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases in SC continues to fall, hospitalizations remain steady
DHEC reports 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, 50 additional deaths and 1,205 hospitalizations
VERIFY
VERIFY: Does Texas have an independent power grid, and what does that mean?
People have begun to focus on Texas' independent power grid amidst rolling power outages in response to the state's grid failing to meet the demand.
VERIFY: Can you safely keep your food outside if the weather is freezing?
Power outages in freezing weather have left some considering the outdoors a safer place for their perishables than their freezers. But that may be wrong.
Our Story Matters: A'ja Wilson
Our Story Matters: Edwards vs. South Carolina
Our Story Matters: Lennie Glover
Our Story Matters: King Day at the Dome
Our Story Matters: George Elmore
Our Story Matters: the 19th Amendment
Our Story Matters: John Lewis
Our Story Matters: Sarah Mae Flemming
