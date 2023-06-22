Firefighter association raises concerns; city leaders defend Columbia Fire against allegations

Both sides held news conferences on Thursday at nearly the same time to give their respective sides.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A firefighter advocacy group expressed concerns regarding the Columbia Fire Department on Thursday, while city leaders in Columbia contend that most concerns are largely unwarranted.

Both sides held news conferences nearly simultaneously to give their respective sides.

It all started on Monday when the Professional Fire Fighters Association Of South Carolina released a media release.

The association challenged the department's leadership, suggesting staffing issues, and even claimed some of the city's response to a fire last month that led to the death of Irmo firefighter James Muller.

City leaders blasted that statement at competing events, while the firefighter's association raised their concerns.

"We adamantly oppose the dangerous policy and working conditions implemented by Chief Jenkins and his staff that disregard firefighters' well-being," said the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina president, Roger Odachowski.

Several members of Columbia Fire and other departments stood alongside him. He claimed firefighters are overworked, along with many other complaints.

They want Chief Aubrey Jenkins to fix the problems and give them a forum to voice their concerns.

"I would ask to have a seat at the table along with a few firefighters from Columbia and sit down and let's throw it all on the table, but until this time, you know, the doors have been closed," adds Odachowski.

The City of Columbia held an event of its press conference several minutes before with about two dozen city leaders, who said they support Chief Jenkins's leadership.

Jenkins didn't speak, but city manager Teresa Wilson said they're willing to work with anyone if they come forward and address them.

She said the association is coming in to stir up the community and that the city has been working to improve staffing and pay.

"If you have something to say, stand up and be about it and say it I'm speaking directly to these agitators," says Wilson. "Members of City and County Council have budgeted and allocated over an additional $1.5 million each to begin to address some of those needs from a staffing perspective, to pay our firefighters more."

Regarding the tragic fire last month, she and Columbia's police chief, Skip Holbrook, stated that the investigation is ongoing. They said that Chief Jenkins made efforts to ensure that investigators had all available resources to determine the cause of the fire.

"So very disrespectful and so very unnecessary to come into town when communities are at their most vulnerable," Wilson said. "We welcome the investigative process. Let it continue."