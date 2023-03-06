Columbia Police officer dies unexpectedly

Columbia Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart died unexpectedly

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the Columbia Police Department are in mourning due to the unexpected passing of one of their officers.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced the passing of Columbia Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart on March 2, 2023. Rhinehart was off duty at the time of his death, which has been attributed to natural causes.

Rhinehart as a Columbia native and had come out of retirement to be assigned to the CPD Traffic Safety Unit under the Special Operations Bureau. He had served the City of Columbia from 1995 to 2012.