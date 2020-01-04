COLUMBIA, S.C. — As medical professional around the country work to help those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, some in the Midlands will be greeted with uplifting messages before their shifts.

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: Latest updates on the effects of COVID-19

Words of encouragement have been appearing at Prisma Health hospitals.

Prisma Health uplifting messages

Prisma Health

At the Richland campus, messages like 'We're all in this together,' 'Think positive,' and 'Keep shining beautiful ones; the world needs your light,' are just a few to surface this week.

Staff at their children's hospital took the lead on that project to make a difference.

"This is just a time, a really busy time, of uncertainty and worry for everyone, so we're trying to boost morale and keep the joy for all of our front line workers," Christy Fink with Prisma Health said. "The doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all the like that are keeping all these patients safe. We're trying to make sure that they are appreciated and their hard work is not going unnoticed."

Messages have also appeared in chalk at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

Staff say they're thankful for the encouragement during this difficult time.