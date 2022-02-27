Production, shipping challenges impacting SC Girl Scout Cookie Program

The organization says its adjusting and the scouts say they're still hoping for big sales.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Girl Scout cookies are now shipping nationwide with troops hoping to make big sales.

Rebecca Davison, 6, said the money from her cookies will go toward a troop camping trip, bringing her closer to becoming a chef or a firefighter.

"...because maybe you will earn all the badges... and be brave," Davison said.

The goal may be harder to achieve with pandemic-era challenges leaving some flavors harder to find, an issue Midlands Spokesperson Karen Kelly said they're working to overcome.

"We've extended the Girl Scout Cookie Program for two weeks," Kelly said. "Like everyone else, there are shipping and production challenges."

Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies are already facing shortages and will no longer be available for direct shipping.

"We really want to make sure that the girls make their goals," Kelly said. "It's important that if there's challenges, that they're able to overcome them and Girl Scouts are great at that."

Monica Brunson said she's up for the challenge, hoping to sell 600 boxes.

"I got over 100, but I never got 600," Brunson said. "When we sale cookies, we're not just doing it to go places, we're doing it to help people."

Hayley Wilson, an eight-year Girl Scout, is also hoping to beat her record by selling upwards of 700 boxes.

"It means a lot to me to sale them because it could teach me in the future how to handle stuff, how to handle my money and not just go and waste it," Wilson said.