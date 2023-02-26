Richland One student wants to bring hope to children who lost parents to gun violence

She lost her own father five years ago to gun violence. She's made it her mission to help others who have felt the same heartbreak.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland One student is working to help kids in the area who've lost parents to gun violence.

Fifth-grader Kassydi Jones goes to Annie Burnside Elementary School. She lost her father five years ago to gun violence. Now, she is making it her mission to help other students who have lost loved ones the same way.

On Saturday, Cassidy handed out Teddy bears and blankets to kids at her school. She said she hopes to help other students dealing with grief.

“It'll be OK. Just hug a family member or talk to a family member. You'll be OK - and pray,” she said.