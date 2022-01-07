Town of Elgin to host meeting to talk about earthquakes

The area around the Kershaw County town has been an epicenter for recent earthquake swarms

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, S.C. — The area around the town of Elgin, South Carolina has become somewhat of an epicenter for earthquake swarms -- there have been over 50 minor quakes in the area since December 2021. Because of the unusually high number of rumblers, Elgin Mayor Melissa Brazell Emmons is coordinating a town meeting for concerned citizens to discuss the recent earthquakes the community has been experiencing.

Emmons says the town hall meeting is scheduled for 6-7:15pm, Wednesday, July 27, at the Kershaw County Government Center in Camden, 515 Walnut St. in Camden.

For those who will be unable to attend in person, the meeting will be livestreamed on the Town of Elgin Facebook page. An email address will be set up for questions to be sent in