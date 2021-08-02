Unity in the Community: Join the virtual conversation between public and local law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ecumenical Partners for Unity and Justice is hosting an upcoming virtual conversation about police practices and community safety.
On Monday, Dr. Phyllis Sanders with Trinity Presbytery stopped by News 19 to talk about the inaugural event.
"We cannot continue to ignore the climate of our country right now," says Dr. Sanders. "The purpose of this forum is to build unity in our community and we believe it begins with conversations and understanding each others language, expectations, needs and even desires."
News19's Brandon Taylor will moderate the forum which will feature representatives from several law enforcement agencies including Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police and West Columbia Police Department.
The event takes place Tuesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m..
If you have a questions for law enforcement or would like to register for the virtual event, you're encouraged to email organizers at EP4UJM@gmail.com.