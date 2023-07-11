Overnight shooting in Columbia leaves one dead, suspect sought

Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspect in Monday evening homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead and a suspect is being sought in an overnight homicide in Columbia.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Monday, July 11. Richland County Sheriff's deputies responding to a call in the 3800 block of Lester Drive, off West Beltline Boulevard, found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted to provide medical care at the scene, but the man died.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, no threat to the public.