COLUMBIA, S.C. — A family is looking for answers after a fatal shooting in Columbia.

Someone shot and killed 20-year-old Emmit Hart and his family wants answers.

The shooting happened Saturday July 27 at Lakeshore Village Apartments off Garners Ferry Road. The suspect shot Hart 9 times.

Hart's mother, Wanda Penny-Hinton, says she's desperate for information about who killed her son.

"My son was a good child. He loved everybody. He would give you, me, or anybody the shirt off his back...and they just snuffed his life out, like it was nothing," she said.

She believes some of his friends may know something, but aren't speaking up.

"They would help my child if they cared about him like they say they do. They don't care about him, because they're remaining quiet."

"They don't need to be scared. That's why they've got Crimestoppers. That's why they've got police for protection. If they cared they would open their mouth and talk."

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.