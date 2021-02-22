$2,500 reward offered after 8-year-old boy shot in back while riding in a car

The Mebane Police Department said the boy was shot Saturday around 4 p.m. on West Stagecoach Road.

MEBANE, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy was shot in the back while riding in the car with his family in Mebane.

The Mebane Police Department said the boy was shot Saturday around 4 p.m. on West Stagecoach Road.

Police said the boy is in the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said they have no leads in the case.